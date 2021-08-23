Charles C. Lurk | Obituary

Charles C. Lurk, 79, of Red Bud, died Aug. 18, 2021.

He was born to the late Thomas W. and Lenora (nee Klein) Lurk on Oct. 12, 1941 in Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

Charles married Roberta Heyl on April 30, 1966 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Hecker; she survives.

Charles had worked as a coal miner, a cattleman and had been a lifetime farmer. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud, Randolph County Farm Bureau and UMWA Local #2412. Charles also obtained a tug boat license.

In addition to his wife, survivors include sons Steven (Lucinda) Lurk of Baldwin, David Lurk (Kate Konkel) of Red Bud and Brian (Jody) Lurk of Red Bud; siblings Alouise Wiegard of Ruma, Mary (Clem) Drag of St. Charles, Mo., Joseph (Pat) Lurk of Bloomsdale, Mo., John (Linda) Lurk of Bloomsdale, Mo., and Bill Lurk of Ste. Genevieve, Mo.; sister-in-law Shirley Lurk of Port Gibson, Miss.; grandchildren Dexter Lurk, Scott Holton (Charlotte Pelker) and Kristy (Kelyn) Young; and great-grandchildren Kade, Kayleigh Sue and Kolby Young; in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Lurk was preceded in death by brother Thomas Lurk; an infant brother; brother-in-law Bill Wiegard and nephews Ben Lurk, Cory Lurk and Tyler Bost.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud.



Memorials may be made to Valle Catholic Schools, Ste. Genevieve, Mo.; St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Red Bud; or the family choice.