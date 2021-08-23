Joseph A. Feldker | Obituary

Joseph August Feldker, 81, of Libertyville, formerly of Waterloo, died Aug. 18, 2021. He was born Jan. 4, 1940, in St. Louis.

Joe was a longtime mason, owning Monroe Masonry for over 30 years. He loved fishing, playing cards, watching football and baseball and eating ice cream. In his last days, he enjoyed spending time with his family watching wildlife outside his window. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife Nadine Feldker, nee Branson; children Daniel (Selina) Feldker and Heather Bush; granddaughters Alexandra Feldker and Taylor Feldker; sister Joann Hartman; mother of Taylor – Billie Jo Charlton; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son Douglas Joseph Feldker and parents Joseph Anna (nee Rolfes) Feldker.

Memorial visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorial service is noon Sept. 3 at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

A luncheon will be held immediately following the memorial service at Annbriar.

A Private Graveside service will be held at later date at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.