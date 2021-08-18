George C. Gregson | Obituary

George C. Gregson, 83, of Waterloo, died Aug. 17, 2021, in Red Bud. He was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church and Monroe County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his children Jean (David) Salger, George L. (Beth) Gregson, Mary Gregson and James (Melissa) Gregson; grandchildren Jason (Rachel) Salger, Justin (Victoria) Salger, Jena (Nathan) Gibbs, George Ryan Gregson (fiancé Abby Reinneck), Haley Gregson, Hannah Gregson, Joshua Gregson and Isabel Gregson; great-grandchildren Chelsea Salger, Preston Krack, Penelope Krack, Carrigan Salger, Logan Gibbs and Claire Gibbs; sister Rita Orlet; brothers-in-law John (Bonnie) Wirth, Joseph Wirth, Mike (Jackie) Wirth and James Merzweiler; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

George is preceded in death by his wife Bille G. Gregson; parents George Q. and Johanna C. (nee Kaiser) Gregson; sisters Regina Gregson and Maxine Linnertz; and brother Quentin J. Gregson.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19 and 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating

Interment will follow in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church; Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery; or American Cancer Society.