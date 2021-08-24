Carl R. Baumann | Obituary

Carl Raymond Baumann, 68, of Collinsville, died Aug. 20, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born in Norfolk, Va, on May 19, 1953. Ray was a native of Dayton, Ky., where he graduated from Newport Catholic High School in 1971 and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

He finished as a decorated veteran who served 26 years, finishing up as a Major that made significant impacts at more than eight bases along the way. He retired from service in 1998. He then had a second successful career with Arch Chemicals (now Lonza) as a Data Center Manager, in Bethalto.

Ray was a lifelong golfer, fisherman, and family man of faith. From the first in-car GPS gadgets to the newest Tesla Model Y, he was always an early adopter of exciting new technologies, of which he always shared with his friends and family. He also enjoyed spoiling his six grandkids, beekeeping, raising monarch butterflies, and live auctions.

He is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth Baumann (nee Rapp) of Collinsville; children Carl Raymond (Kristi) Baumann Jr. of Millstadt, Cara (Seth) Baumann-Shiver of Mansfield, Texas, Matthew Baumann of Fort Worth, Texas, Samuel Baumann of San Antonio and Zachary Baumann of San Antonio; grandchildren Noah, Mattea, Kalli, Alexa, Mia and Jesse; father Carl George Baumann; sister Nancy Baumann; brother Kevin Baumann, Keith Baumann, Robert Baumann and Scott Baumann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Helen Baumann (nee Austin).

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Aug. 30 at Life Community Church.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Life Community Church – Columbia.