Carol LaFleur | Obituary

Carole LaFleur, 78, of Kokomo, Ind., died Aug. 18, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born on Nov., 12, 1942 in Renault, the daughter of the late George and Elise (Grosse) Kunkle.

Carole graduated from Waterloo High School, received a Bachelor’s of Science at Barnes School of Nursing, and earned her Master’s Degree from Wayne State. She was a longtime nursing administrator at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich. Carole and her husband of 48 years, Bob, loved to travel across the world including Japan, China, Russia, Las Vegas and Hawaii. She enjoyed doing the daily puzzle in the Detroit Free Press.

Left to cherish her memory is her brother William (Sue) Kunkle; sister Elaine (Wayne) Phegley; nephew James Phegley; nieces Holly (Phegley) Ford, Bonnie (Kunkel) Kelly and natalie (Kunkel) Jones; great-nephews; and great-nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Robert LaFluer; and sister Elizabeth (James) Arnold.

All services will remain private.

Donations in Carole’s memory may be directed to Capuchin Retreat, 62460 Mt. Vernon Road, Washington, Mich.