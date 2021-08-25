H. Louise Williams | Obituary

Hilda Louise Williams (nee Bagsby), 97, of Waterloo, died Aug. 24, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born July 30, 1924, in Pelo, Ky.

Louise was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo and a long time member of the Waterloo Country Club where she played in the golf league. She was also a former member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau Extension and enjoyed playing cards with her friends.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Oak Hill for the their excellent care of Louise.

She is survived by her children Dr. Ronald G. (Faye) Williams, Dr. Donna Riebeling (Steve Brogan), and Lana J. (Carl) Tosto; grandchildren Jeff (Christina) Riebeling and Dr. Amber (Dr. Quent) Stenzel and Dr. Kim (Dr. Shawn) Patton, Dr. Brady (Kayla) Williams and Krista (Joseph) Horbenko; Joseph, Sally and Nora Brogan; great-grandchildren Marshall Riebeling, Brodie Stenzel, Tessa Stenzel, Bodie Patton, Addie Williams, Charlotte Williams, Porter Riebeling, Lonnie Horbenko and Londyn Riebeling and Piper and Collins Horbenko.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lonnie C. Williams; parents Ivan and Maggie (nee Burgess) Bagsby; and sisters and brothers Christine (Eugene) Stahlschmidt, Patricia (Passo Antonacci), Cecilia (Fred Elder) and Thomas (Donna) Bagsby.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 29 and 8-9:30 a.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Evaristus Akabueze officiating.

Interment will be in at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School.