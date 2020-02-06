Norman F. Eichelmann | Obituary

Norman Frank Eichelmann left this world on Feb. 2, 2020. He was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Waterloo, to the late Henry and Dora Eichelmann.

After serving his country in the U.S. Army oversees, he returned home and married Eleanore Amara. Norman and Eleanor were married for 49 years until her passing in 2005. Norman and Eleanore settled in Millbrae, Calif., where they had three children together, Joseph Andersen, Patti (Glenn) Odani and Dean (Cindy) Eichelmann.

Norman was first and foremost a family man. He frequently enjoyed vacationing with his family in Hawaii and also discovered the charms of Lake County in the late 1960s. Norman was also quite active as a successful businessman with many talents. Later in life he attended law planning attorney. However, with all of his success in business, he still enjoyed working with his hands, completing numerous home improvement projects.

In 2013 he married Peggy Bland and moved to San Antonio where he enjoyed many new adventures until his passing.

Norman will be remembered by many as an extremely generous man with a passion for life. He leaves behind three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by sisters Darlene (Gene) Buss and Joan.

There will be no services.