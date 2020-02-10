Bill W. Burleson | Obituary

Bill W. Burleson, 89, of Waterloo, formerly of Beecher, died Feb. 8, 2020, in St. Louis. He was born October 24, 1930, in Marion, son of the late Daniel Webster and Emma (nee Sims) Burleson.

Billy was a member of 1st Church of the Nazarene – Chicago Heights, U.S. Air Force Veteran, inaugural Alumni Hall of Fame at Thorton Township High School – Harvey, along with Tom Dreesen (actor), avid Illinois high school basketball fan, (attended IHSA state championship tournament yearly), and a graduate of SIU Carbondale.

He is survived by his wife Jean Burleson (nee McGowan); children Cheryl (William) Baugh and Angela (Anthony) Armando; grandchildren Matthew (Melissa) Baugh, Sammie (David) Carr, Andrew Baugh, Ashley Armando, Arianna Armando and Alexis Armando; great-grandchild Aurora Carr; sister-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death his sister Pauline (Tammar) Saliba and brother Edward Burleson.

Visitation will be 8 a.m. until time of service Feb. 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Feb. 11at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Randy Dodd officiating.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at Maplewood Cemetery in Marion.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: 1st Church of the Nazarene – Chicago Heights or St. Jude’s.