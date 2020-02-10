Meyer-Nagel | Wedding

Dacia Ruth Meyer and Jeremy Stephen Nagle were united in marriage on July 6, 2019 at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in St. Louis with Monsignor Vincent Bommarito and Deacon Joseph Fragale officiating. A reception was held at the Forest Park Golf Club in St. Louis.

The bride is the daughter of Daniel and Connie Boyle, Linda Meyer and the late William Meyer, all of St. Louis. The groom is the son of Stephen and Bonnie Nagle of Waterloo.

The bride is a graduate of Kirkwood High School and the University of Missouri St. Louis with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She is marketing manager at the corporate office of Panera in St. Louis.

The groom is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School, Fontbonne University with a bachelor’s degree in communication Studies, and Webster University with a master’s degree in information technology management. He is employed at St. Louis University in the College of Arts and Sciences as web marketing manager and as an adjunct professor in the Communication Department.

The Maid of Honor was Amanda Boyle, sister of the bride, with bridesmaids Alyssa Taylor and Tayler Blau, both sisters of the bride, Katie Meyer, sister-in-law of the bride, Angela Nagle Crowe, sister of the groom, Juliet Greene and Sarah Allmond, friends of the bride and junior bridesmaid and vocalist Alexa Crowe, niece of the groom.

The Best Man was Trevor Turner, friend of the groom, with groomsmen Adam Moore, cousin of the groom, David Sullins, friend of the groom, Justen Meyer, brother of the bride, Matthew Crowe, brother-in-law of the groom and groomswomen Nelli Oganesian and Michelle Horvath, friends of the groom.

Flower girls were Ava Crowe, niece of the groom, adn Vivian Taylor and Madeline Meyer, nieces of the bride. Ring bearers were Brayden Blau, Asher Taylor and Hartley and Auggie Meyer, nephews of the bride.

Readers were David Nagle, uncle of the groom, and Molly Pierson, cousin of the bride.

The couple honeymooned at Emerald Bay on the island of Great Exuma in The Bahamas. They reside in St. Louis.