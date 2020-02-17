Matthew J. Wilson | Obituary

Matthew “Matt” J. Wilson, 43, of Red Bud, died at 7:36 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020, in Sparta.

He was born to Larry and Brenda (nee Miller) Wilson on Sept. 7, 1976 in Red Bud.

Matt married Kalie Frees on May 3, 2003, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud; she survives.

He was of the Catholic Faith. Matt was a member of the Sparta Country Club. He was a Mizzou, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Matt was an avid golfer, he was an active golf coach and had played golf for McKendree University. He was a devoted father, and loving husband, son, brother and a caring friend.

He is survived by wife Kalie Frees-Wilson of Red Bud; parents Larry and Brenda Wilson of Sparta: children Dylan and Brenn Wilson of Red Bud; family friend Haley Johnson of Red Bud; siblings Tricia (Steve) Stuart of Addison, Texas, Kristy (Joe) Kessler of Los Angeles, Lyndsay Wilson of Denver and Allyse Wilson of Los Angeles; in-laws Jamie Wilson of Sparta and Randall Frees of Red Bud; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Edward and Lucille Miller; paternal grandparents Julia and Stanley Wilson; uncle Bruce Miller; and cousin Derek Bockhorn.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Feb. 19 and 22 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Pechacek Funeral Homes.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Fr. Clyde Grofan officiating.

Memorials may be made to : Family Choice.