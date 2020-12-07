Norbert J. Rusteberg | Obituary

Norbert J. Rusteberg, 88, of Waterloo, died Dec. 6, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born July 11, 1932, in Waterloo.

Norbert was a U.S. Army Veteran (Korean War).

He is survived by his wife Patsy Rusteberg; children Glenn Rusteberg and Randy (Ginny) Rusteberg; grandchildren Kristin (Eric) Wilhelm, Michael (Melany) Rusteberg, Deanna (Clint) Rodenberg, Aaron (Brittany) Rusteberg and Jacob Rusteberg; numerous great grandchildren; stepchildren; sister-in-law Marlene Rusteberg; nieces; nephews; and cousin.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Judy Rusteberg; parents Louis and Rowena (nee Stemler) Rusteberg; brother Orville Rusteberg; and sister in infancy.

Private family services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.

Arrangements provided by Quernheim Funeral Home.