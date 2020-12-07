Donald W. Kleinschmidt | Obituary

Donald W. Kleinschmidt, 64, of Millstadt, died Dec. 4, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville. He was born April 19, 1956, in Belleville, son of the late Harold W., and Marie E. (nee Kalbfleisch), Kleinschmidt. He was married to Peggy (nee Gummersheimer) Kleinschmidt, who survives him. They were married April 23, 1983.

Donny was an area farmer, member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau and loved all things farming, collecting Farmall tractors, woodworking, canning vegetables, butchering, making wine and making hay. He loved to cook for his family and was a loving grandpa to his grandson.

Also surviving are his children Kyle Kleinschmidt, Kasey (Matthew) Wolf and Kevin (Emily) Kleinschmidt; grandson Wyatt Wolf; brother Harold (Colleen) Kleinschmidt; father-in-law Earl Gummersheimer; brother-in-law David (Connie) Gummersheimer; sister-in-law Susie (Don) Grieshaber; nieces and nephews Rebecca (Mark) Niemietz, Adam (Stephanie) Kleinschmidt, Tyler Chandler, Stephanie (Joseph) Surman and Taylor, Brett and Eli Gummersheimer; great-nieces and nephews Rylee, Jonah, Avery, and Abram Niemietz, and Owen and Liam Kleinschmidt; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Betty L. Gummersheimer.

Visitation will be Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Graveside committal services will follow at 1 p.m. at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia. All social distancing and face mask precautions will be followed.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: The Donald Kleinschmidt Family.