Deborah Loomis | Obituary

Deborah Loomis (nee Ballenot), 69, of Carbondale, died Dec. 5, 2020 at Integrity Nursing Home of Carbondale. She was born on Aug. 14, 1951, in Vandalia, daughter of the late Simon and Helen (nee Roskoski) Ballenot.

She was a retired registered nurse who spent her career in the Carbondale area.

She is survived by her brother Simon Mark (Martha) Ballenot of Wentzville, Mo.; sister Ann (Claud) Watters of Red Bud; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She is also preceded in death by her sisters Georgiann Henerfauth and Virginia Offerman and special friend Nancy Hart.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Southern Cremation of Carbondale is in charge of funeral arrangements.