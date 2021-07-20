Nora R. Bennett | Obituary

Nora Ruth Bennett, 95, of Columbia, died July 19, 2021, at Integrity Health Care of Columbia. She was born May 31, 1926, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late William, and Ruth (nee Peterson) Bennett.

Nora had retired from the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. She was an active member of the Women’s Fellowship at St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia.

Surviving are a niece Gelene Lungwitz of Barnhart, Mo.; nephew Dean (Barbara) Lungwitz of Dupo; great-nieces Deanna (Andrew) Dennes and Emily Mayer; dear friends Jacqueline and Patricia; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brother William R. Bennett, Jr.; sister Esther (Russell) Lungwitz; and half-sister Dorothy Fellows; and friend Hetty Withers and Joan Voelker.

Visitation will be July 26 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating.

Interment will bein the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia; or, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis.