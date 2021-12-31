Nicholas Cascio | Obituary

Nicholas Cascio, 90, of Valmeyer, formerly of Bonita, Calif., died Dec. 31, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born April 9, 1931, in Detroit.

Nicholas was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Valmeyer, Knights of Columbus Council #13840, American Legion Post 901, and California Landscape Contractors Association. Nicholas was also a United States Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife Anna Rose Cascio (nee Strassell; children Nicholas (Heidi) Cascio, Christina (Brian) Coy, Joseph (Karin) Cascio, Angela (David) Atkinson, Michael (Elizabeth) Cascio and Andrew Cascio; grandchildren Steven (Jenna) Coy, Amberly (Darren) Sullivan, Collin (Alexandra) Cascio, Brady (Kristen) Cascio, Isabella Cascio, Amy Cascio, Liliana Cascio, Nathaniel Atkinson, Analeisa Atkinson, Rosemarie Atkinson, Scarlett Cascio and Grant Cascio; great-grandchildren Landon Sullivan, Harper Sullivan, Hinley Sullivan, Emris Coy and River Coy.

He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Serafina (nee Bommarito) Cascio and siblings Miriam “Rose” Matranga, Ninfa “Eva” Matranga, Anthony Badall and Josephina Saputo.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Jan. 7 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer. Rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating and Father John Kizhakedan concelebrant.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Meinrad Seminary, 200 Hill Dr., St. Meinrad, Ind.; or Mundelein Seminary, 1000 E. Maple Ave., Mundelein; or a local veterans association

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home