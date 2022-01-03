Joyce A. Sliment | Obituary

Joyce Ann Sliment (nee Josten), 79, of Waterloo, formerly of Millstadt, died Jan. 2, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born March 27, 1942, in Belleville.

Joyce was a member of St. Paul UCC in Waterloo and also a member of the Monroe County Farm Bureau.

The is survived by her husband Robert Sliment; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janet and Donald Schilling; nephews Neal (Carol) Schilling, Terry Schilling and Mark (Christine) Schilling; great-nephews and great-nieces Nicholas Schilling, Megan Schilling, Alexander Prodes, Nichole Prodes and Ian Schilling; cousin; and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Adele (nee Schilling) Josten.

Private services were held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.