Marlou J. Schewe | Obituary

Marlou J. Schewe, 84, of Waterloo, died Jan. 3, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Waterloo.

Marlou was born and raised on the family farm outside of Waterloo. Upon graduating from high school, she entered the work force as a secretary for Monroe Service Company, a branch of FS. After 37 years of serving, she retired. At that, time she became actively involved in volunteering at Oak Hill Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Paul UCC in Waterloo and enjoyed singing in the choir. She also volunteered in the kitchen serving at funerals and other functions.

Never having married, Marlou became a special care taker for her immediate family, for her parents and then for her sister, brother-in-law, and aunt. Her love for people was genuine, the people around her knew that well. Scripture says we need to put others ahead of ourselves – Marlou’s life displayed that.

She was an avid Cardinals fan and in her younger days had bought season tickets that placed her right in the middle of the World Series in ‘82, ‘85, and ‘87. She also loved hockey and was so excited to see the first Blues Stanley Cup. By the way, she had a strong opinion on how well or how poorly her team was doing and she let you know, especially if you asked.

In early 2016, she had a stroke that limited her right arm from its natural function. That’s when so many of her card playing friends stepped up and helped her to enjoy the remaining five years of her life. I’m sure Marlou would like to thank all these special friends and neighbors for making her life worthwhile. May her life have brought joy to the Lord.

She is survived by her brother Ronald (Joy) Schewe; nephew Cecil Frazier; aunt Lucille Schewe; godchildren Donna Nielsen and Lynn Mulderig; along with many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents William H. and Luella (nee Mueller) Schewe Jr.; sister Nancy L. (Bill) Frazier; and brother-in-law Bill Frazier.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until time of service Jan. 8 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.