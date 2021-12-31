Jimmy R. Davis | Obituary

Jimmy R. Davis Jr., 45, of Fults, died Dec. 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born to Jimmy R. and Sue (nee Grossmann) Sr. on April 18, 1976, in Belleville.

Jimmy married Brenda Dinan on May 29, 2010, on her family farm in Ames; she survives.

He had worked as a project manager for D & K Welding Services in St. Louis. He had also been employed at Valentine Auto Body for 10 years and owned and operated Greenview Lawn Care, Inc for 17 years.

Jimmy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed going camping and loved horseback riding and going on side by side rides.

He is survived also survived by his parents; step-daughter Amanda (Nick) O’Daniell of Red Bud; sister Jamie (Steven) Larson of Lenzburg; grandchildren Amelia and Elizabeth O’Daniell and Logan, Landon, Lane and Luke Fausz; nephew Johnathan (Tara) Menke of Smithton; great-niece Maggie Lou Menke; uncle Robert “Boots” (Maria) Grossmannn of Millstadt; and cousins Jason Grossmann and Wendy Grossmannn.

He was [receded in death by his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Jan. 4 and 10-11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A funeral service will be follow at the funeral home with Pastor Cory Hartz officiating.

Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Fults.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or the Randolph County Humane Society.