Nelda M. Rahn | Obituary

Nelda M. Rahn, nee Prange, 76, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2024, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. She was born Oct. 21, 1947 in St. Louis.

Nel was a member of Waterloo Sportsman’s Club.

She is survived by her husband Daniel; daughter Jodi (Steven) Gardner; grandson Logan Gardner; stepdaughters Danielle Hasemeyer and Heather Rahn; step-grandchildren Gage and Avery Hasemeyer, and Kinley Rahn; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Willa Mae Prange; sister-in-law Darlene Prange; sister-in-law Carol (Mike) Raeber; brother-in-law Marty (Mary Kay) Rahn; brother-in-law Pete (Nancy) Rahn; and sister-in-law Cindy (Keith) Roth. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, many extended family members, and many dear friends, all known and loved throughout the journey of her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Alma (nee Kaestner) Prange; father-in-law and mother-in-law Norman and Frances Rahn; brother Harvey Prange; sister Nadine and brother-in-law Kenny Wright; and niece Tina Tomlin.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. June 23 and 9 a.m. until time of service June 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. June 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Pastor Brian Downs officiating.

Interment is at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo, or to Helping Strays of Monroe County.