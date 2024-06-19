Michael A. Zygmund | Obituary

Michael A. Zygmund, 62, of Waterloo, died June 18, 2024, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 24, 1961, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife Tina Zygmund (nee Griffin); children Kyle Zygmund, Taylor (Ben) Sauerwein and Karleigh (Jordan) Floarke; grandchild Quinn Floarke; brother Marty Zygmund (Helene Reed); mother-in-law Nobue Griffin; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Stanley J. and Betty J. (nee Olms) Zygmund; sister Sandy Zygmund; and father-in-law Robert L. Griffin.

He was a truck driver for almost 40 years with over 2 million miles of safe driving, and was also a member of Teamsters Local #600. He was a proud “Papa,” a loving family man, and loyal friend to many.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Songs4Soldiers

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.