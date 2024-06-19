Michael A. Zygmund | Obituary

Republic-Times- June 19, 2024

Michael A. Zygmund, 62, of Waterloo, died June 18, 2024, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 24, 1961, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife Tina Zygmund (nee Griffin); children Kyle Zygmund, Taylor (Ben) Sauerwein and Karleigh (Jordan) Floarke; grandchild Quinn Floarke; brother Marty Zygmund (Helene Reed); mother-in-law Nobue Griffin; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Stanley J. and Betty J. (nee Olms) Zygmund; sister Sandy Zygmund; and father-in-law Robert L. Griffin.

He was a truck driver for almost 40 years with over 2 million miles of safe driving, and was also a member of Teamsters Local #600. He was a proud “Papa,” a loving family man, and loyal friend to many.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Songs4Soldiers

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Charles K. Bergmann Sr. | Obituary

September 24, 2024

Jeffrey D. Hargiss | Obituary

September 24, 2024

Sevim Aykent | Obituary

September 23, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web