Allie C. Owens | Obituary

Allie C. Owens, 84, of Columbia, died June 18, 2024, at Garden View Care Center at Dougherty Ferry, Valley Park, Mo. She was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Lake City, Ark.

Allie Christeen Owens went by Allie or Chris, but her favorite nickname was Diva, given to her by he family. “Diva” was a term of endearment but she never let you forget she was indeed the family diva. Chris was the oldest of eight siblings, but was more like a second mother to many of them.

Chris met Al Owens while working together at Proctor and Gamble and began their 45 year love affair. They were married on June 19, 1976, and described each other as the “love of their life” and that was evident in the happy memories they made together. Chris and Al loved to travel and especially loved cruises. They went to many exciting places and inspired others to live life to the fullest.

Chris loved her family and friends and always enjoyed spending time with her friends and going to family parties. Chris planned many trips over the years, and acted as the tour director on several bus trips which she had organized. She also enjoyed going to estate sales and had the biggest collection of antique Santas anyone has ever seen.

Chris will be missed by many, but her memories will live on with all those who loved her.

Surviving are her step-son Geoffrey (Kelly) Owens; sisters-in-law, Debbie Mays and Mary Mays; brother-in-law Charles Cappel; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leland Taylor and Alma Baldwin (nee Cleghorn) Taylor; husband Alan David Owens; five sisters Shirley Hooker, Frances (Don) Reckert, Billie Vitale, Rose Ross and Mary Cappel; two brothers Glen Mays, and Darrell Mays; sister-in-law Alta Gaede;

Visitation is 12:30-1 p.m. June 27 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A memorial services will be held following visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hope Christian Church Food Pantry, Columbia.