Brian T. Young-Whitworth | Obituary

Brian Thomas “Bubba” Young-Whitworth, 10, of Waterloo, died peacefully in his parent’s arms at home on the evening of June 22, 2024, with family surrounding him.

Born Nov. 30, 2013, God knew the world needed Bubba. To know Bubba was to love him. He captured the hearts of everyone he encountered; his big blue eyes, long eyelashes and a head full of curls that could make anyone melt. Bubba’s face was often adorned with a large smile and a laugh often sang out from deep within his belly.

Although non-verbal, Bubba had the canny ability to communicate through his beautiful eyes, eyerolls included. His personality was larger than life and he lived fearlessly as a daredevil. Bubba was our Little Engine That Could, living by the motto: “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can, I think I can”.

Bubba could often be found at the St. Louis Zoo gazing at the giraffes or riding laps around the zoo on the train or at the Museum of Transportation admiring train engines. Long walks, music, Christmas, Santa Claus and movies were some of his greatest joys.

He enjoyed spending time at the family farm fishing, picking wildflowers and blackberries and helping Papa T drive the tractor.

Nearly every summer, Bubba looked forward to his annual beach trip, spending hours in the ocean floating freely and lounging on the beach chairs next to his Gigi. The place he loved the most was being at home with his mom, dad, his baby sister and two pups, Edelweiss “Ede June” and Frank “Frankopotamus”. Bubba was keen to snuggling and looked forward to his morning snuggles with Bluebelle and spent the evenings wrapped up in the arms of his parents.

Although Bubba’s years here were shorter than we’d like, his impact will last for an eternity. Bubba taught us the meaning of courage, resilience and love. Bubba was the center of his family’s universe; he was so deeply loved by everyone. We can’t wait for the day he can be in our arms again.

And the Little Blue Engine smiled and seemed to say as he puffed steadily down the mountain, “I thought I could, I thought I could, I thought I could”… and he did!

Our family would like to thank all of those who helped Bubba live a full and meaningful life. Thank you especially to Bubba’s incredible medical team at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and the Wings program.

Bubba is the cherished son of Cody and Blair (nee Young) Whitworth; dear big brother of Bluebelle; dear grandson of Thomas “Papa T” and Debra “Gigi” Young of Wildwood, Mo. and Andrew “Grandpa Baxter” and Donna “Grandma Baxter” Baxter of Waterloo; dear nephew of Kyle Young (Chelsea) of St. Charles, Mo., Drew Young (Kaci) of Creve Coeur, Mo., Blake Whitworth (Jessica) of O’Fallon and Seth Whitworth of Mehlville, Mo.; and dear big cousin to Julian, Graham, Carter “CC” and Otto.

Bubba was preceded in death and welcomed by his favorite angels: his Meme Mary Runtzel; his Poppy Neil Young; his great uncle Billy Fenton; and beloved nurse Diane Maguire.

A private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. July 20 at Sugar Spring South, Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Bubba to Gwendolyn’s Gifts Charity or June Jessee Memorial Foundation at gwendolynsgifts.org or junejessee.org.