Jerry R. Edwards | Obituary

Jerry Ray Edwards, 90, of Waterloo, died peacefully on June 24, 2024, with his loving family by his side. Jerry was born on Aug. 29, 1933, in Newport, Ind. to James and Mary (nee Adams) Edwards, and they preceded him in death.

Jerry graduated from Georgetown High School and soon became a United States Marine. His service began near the end of the Korean War. He was about to be sent to the front lines when the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed.

He continued his service in Japan. While proudly serving his country, Jerry was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal for his distinguished service. He was honorably discharged in February 1956.

Jerry returned home and entered trade school, studying telecommunications and began his civilian career. He then married his beloved wife Geneva (nee Barrett) on July 5, 1958, and they began their family in Danville.

Jerry was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Danville. He was also the Exalted Ruler of the Danville Elks Club for two terms of service. Jerry was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed playing golf later in his life.

He continued his care for veterans as a member of his local Honor Guard serving military honors for area funerals. Jerry loved to relax with a good cigar and a Jim Beam on the rocks.

Family was central to his life, and he will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and dear friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his dear wife Geneva Edward;, children Kevin (Debi) Edwards, Daniel (Mathieu) Edwards and Jerry Edwards; sister-in-law Helen Barrett; grandchildren Brandon (Ashley) Edwards and Zachary (Megan Lewis) Edwards; and his great-granddaughters Rhoni, Cameron and Clellie Ann; in addition to many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers James “Jimmy” and John “Wayne” Edwards, 11 brothers-in-law, 11 sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 9-9:30 a.m. June 28 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer presiding and Deacon Tom Helfrich assisting.

Interment with full military honors will take place at 11 a.m. June 28 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to: the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org or P.O. Box 40726 Nashville, TN 37204; or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Hoffen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.