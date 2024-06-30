Jeffrey W. Pieper | Obituary

Jeffrey W. Pieper, 57, of Waterloo, died June 27, 2024, in Waterloo. He was born Jan. 1, 1967, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo and owner of Pieper Landscaping.

Father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Jeff’s family meant everything to him. His large hugs and huge firm hands held tight his granddaughters and that brood of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews whose smiles were evident in their laughter and joy at his presence.

Business owner and a “landscape” of passion and hard work. An exceptional athlete as a youngster, he is a member of the Gibault Catholic High School Hall of Fame, yet his devotion to those with addictions as a sponsor and mentor were always his greatest achievements.

A struggle with those ugly illnesses of the heart and sweetness have made his life short. Gone far too early, his love and friendship will be missed greatly by his family and friends. May your love and generosity live on with you within God’s presence as you have done here on earth.

We will love you forever and ever…

He is survived by his children Jessie (Jason) McBride and Brandi (Andrew) Haare; grandchildren Kate, Maci, and Lexi McBride; siblings Brent (Nancy) Pieper, Bonnie (David) Garner, Barbara (Stanley) Westhues, and Juanita (Bryan) Grither; aunt Loretta (Clint) Morrissett and uncle Ellery Hawkins; nieces; nephew; great nieces; and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Walter R. and Bernadette E. (nee Korte) Pieper; aunts; uncles; and grandparents.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 1 and 8-9:30 a.m. July 2 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. July 2 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Father John Igwe, C.W. officiating.

Interment is at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Gibault Catholic High School, or American Heart Associatio