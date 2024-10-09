Nancy C. Kurtz | Obituary

Nancy C. Kurtz, 86, died Oct. 8, 2024.

Nancy was the only child of Richard S. and Frances E. Kurtz (nee Key).

Nancy grew up in Dupo and then lived in Columbia for many years.

Nancy is survived by her children Barbra Pautler Laudano (Anthony), Brenda Pautler (James Eakins), Brian Pautler (Sheryl) and Chris Pautler; grandchildren Jeremy Pautler (Devin), Anthony Laudano (Krista), Ashley Newsome (Kyle), Jessica Janik (Jason), Meagan Beishir (Nick) and Jordan Adkison (Scott); 12 great-grandchildren.

Burial will be private.