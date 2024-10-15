Keith G. Taylor | Obituary

Keith Gary Taylor, 94, of St. Louis, died Oct. 11, 2024, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 8, 1929, in Shenandoah, Iowa, to Jerry Frank and Helen Adena (Klang) Taylor.

He graduated high school there, enlisted in the Coast Guard, and was ultimately stationed in Hawaii to “fight the battle of Waikiki” as he liked to say (somebody had to do it). He married Eleanor Kanaholo Kauahilo Kaaeamoku. At the end of his enlistment he was employed at Hickam Air Force Base. Since he worked night shift, he was able to enroll in the University of Hawaii and received his baccalaureate degree in three years with selection to Phi Beta Kappa.

Following graduation, he was offered a fellowship to Michigan State University to complete his PhD and thereafter was employed in the federal civil service with the Navy and the Office of Personnel Management, retiring after serving as a regional director of Navy human resources staff offices, first in San Diego and then in Philadelphia, where he married Bonnie Dee (nee Williams), who survives him.

After retirement in 1988, he and Bonnie moved initially to Waterloo, where they were warmly received. There he was a member of the Lion’s Club and St. Paul United Church of Christ, where he served as President of the Consistory. He was an active volunteer for the church, Sister Cities organization, Boy Scouts, Lions, Habitat for Humanity (East St. Louis) and others.

He was also a member of the Monroe County Zoning Board of Appeals. He was honored with selection as Porta Westfalica parade Grand Marshal. In 2007, he and Bonnie relocated to St. Louis.

The family wishes to extend deep appreciation to the staff at Oak Hill (Monroe County) Nursing Home for their compassionate, loving, and professional care of Keith since March of 2023.

He is survived by his daughter, Eileen Kehaulani Tayor Ymas (Brian), son Gary Kawika, and son Keith Gary II (Sarah); grandchildren Andrè, Taŝa, Benjamin and Eliza; eight great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert (Renate) and Dennis; son Jerry Kalei; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life is tentatively planned for next year in Hawi, Hawaii.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial donations to: Oak Hill; St. Paul UCC – Waterloo; or the charity/non-profit/organization of the donor’s choice.