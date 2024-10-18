Marvin V. Ries | Obituary

Marvin Victor Ries, 89, of Waterloo, died Oct. 16, 2024, in Waterloo. He was born May 6, 1935, in Columbia.

Marvin graduated from Waterloo High School and served his country as a veteran of the Korean War. He was a dedicated member of Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover, where he served as the President and Financial Secretary of the Consistory and was actively involved in the church community, including the Cemetery Committee.

He was a member of the Farm Bureau since 1958 and was involved with the Monroe County Farm Bureau Board. Over the years, he held various leadership roles, including nine years as a board member, four years as secretary, one year as vice president and four years as president. He also served on the State Resolutions Committee for District 16 and contributed to many different county committees.

He was a member of the Waterloo FFA Alumni Association, a past president of the Southwestern Illinois RC&D and a former member of the Monroe County Extension Council. In 1993, he served as the State President of SWIL RC&D. Marvin was a member of the Waterloo American Legion and was involved in the Monroe County Fair.

He was a farmer his whole life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing Kloepper. One of his most cherished memories was taking the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, with John accompanying him as his guardian. Above all, he treasured the moments spent with his family, which brought him the greatest joy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Rosalie Ries (nee Shondy); daughters Cindy Jones, Carol (Chris) Howell and Cheri (Mark) Angel; grandchildren Michael (Kris Kennedy) Jones, Patrick (Amanda) Jones, George (Brittany) Jones, Kevin (Katie) Jones, Jessica (David) Shevlin, John (Natalie) Howell, Chad Angel, and Melanie (Austin) Stumpf; great-grandchildren Carson, Owen, and Ian Jones, Ellie and Evan Jones, Lane, Lydia and Leah Shevlin and Heston and Hadalyne Howell.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents Edwin George and Frieda Maria (nee Gummersheimer) Ries; son-in-law Terry Jones; brother Harold Ries; sister Lucille Lang (nee Ries); and sister-in-law Pauline (Richard) Doerr.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Oct. 20, 2024 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor RJ Morgan officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Zoar UCC – New Hanover Fellowship Hall.