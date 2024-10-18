Fayegene E. Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Fayegene E. Rippelmeyer, 89, of Valmeyer, died Oct. 16, 2024, in Valmeyer. He was born July 20, 1935, in Valmeyer.

Fayegene was a member of Masonic Lodge 787 and Shriners.

He is survived by his wife Rayma (nee Schweickhardt) Rippelmeyer (married Oct. 30, 1954); children Sandy (Gary) Baum, Pam (Rick) Roever and Terry (Pam) Rippelmeyer; grandchildren Dawn (James) Burns, Erin (Jon) Stout, Josh (Anne) Rippelmeyer, Sean Baum, TJ (Karen) Rippelmeyer, Troy (Gina) Roever, Maggie Rippelmeyer and Tiffani (Chris) Mullan; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Joan Esker.

He is preceded in death by his son Randy Gene “Mushhead” Rippelmeyer; parents Floyd L. and Marzella (nee Mueller) Rippelmeyer; brothers Dean and Nolan Rippelmeyer; sister-in-law Joyce; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Shriners; or Valmeyer First Responders.