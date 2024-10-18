Fayegene E. Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 18, 2024

Fayegene E. Rippelmeyer, 89, of Valmeyer, died Oct. 16, 2024, in Valmeyer. He was born July 20, 1935, in Valmeyer.

Fayegene was a member of Masonic Lodge 787 and Shriners.

He is survived by his wife Rayma (nee Schweickhardt) Rippelmeyer (married Oct. 30, 1954); children Sandy (Gary) Baum, Pam (Rick) Roever and Terry (Pam) Rippelmeyer; grandchildren Dawn (James) Burns, Erin (Jon) Stout, Josh (Anne) Rippelmeyer, Sean Baum, TJ (Karen) Rippelmeyer, Troy (Gina) Roever, Maggie Rippelmeyer and Tiffani (Chris) Mullan; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Joan Esker.

He is preceded in death by his son Randy Gene “Mushhead” Rippelmeyer; parents Floyd L. and Marzella (nee Mueller) Rippelmeyer; brothers Dean and Nolan Rippelmeyer; sister-in-law Joyce; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Shriners; or Valmeyer First Responders.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Robert and Mary Lou Bielefeld | Obituaries

October 18, 2024

Alice J. Rodgers | Obituary

October 18, 2024

Lewis P. T. Schuchardt | Obituary

October 18, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web