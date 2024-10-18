Lewis P. T. Schuchardt | Obituary

Lewis P. T. Schuchardt, 85, of Waterloo, died Oct. 16, 2024, in St. Louis He was born Aug. 28, 1939, in East St. Louis.

Lewis was a member of Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover, Monroe County Farm Bureau, Waterloo American Legion, NRA, United States Air National Guard and National Wild Turkey Federation. He lived and maintained the Sesquicentennial Family Farm, purchased in 1857.

Lewis loved fishing, hunting and growing feed plots. He also enjoyed taking friends and family members on side by side rides on the farm.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews Bruce (Maria) Schuchardt, Ruth Ann (Darryll) Beard, Carol (Steve) Degener, Stacie Schuchardt, Joyce (Schell) Strother and John Lang; grand-nieces; grand-nephews; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Christine (nee Gummersheimer) Schuchardt; infant brother and sister Christine and Charles Schuchardt; brothers Lester and Leroy Schuchardt; and sister Delores Lang.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 24 at Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor RJ Morgan officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Banking for the Cure; Zoar UCC – New Hanover; or St. Patrick Church – Tipton