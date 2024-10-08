Judith D. Simek | Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Judith Diane Simek, our cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who left us peacefully on Oct. 4, 2024, at the age of 84, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Feb. 23, 1940, Judy was a vibrant spirit whose talents and passions enriched the lives of all around her.

Judy and Bob were married Nov. 29, 1958, and shared almost 66 years together as husband and wife. Their love for each other was obvious and radiated through everything they did. They met at a dance and their first official date was going for a ride on Bob’s brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle…setting the stage for a fun and beautiful life together.

A longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church, Judy was known for her incredible versatility. She worked at Albert’s Florist in Columbia and Millstadt, where her love for flowers and creativity shone brightly. Judy also served as a preschool teacher for Head Start in Columbia, nurturing young minds with her warmth and patience. Additionally, she had a successful career as an operator for Southwestern Bell, showcasing her adaptability and strong work ethic.

Judy’s social life was equally fulfilling. She had many friends and found joy in playing bunco, rummy and pinochle, where her laughter and competitive spirit were always welcome. She also enjoyed participating in various book clubs, sharing her love of literature and building lasting connections. Her special bond with Joyce and Fran was particularly cherished; they loved spending time together and chatting over cups of tea and coffee. Judy’s laughter and joy in these moments will be deeply missed.

Her hobbies included sewing, cake decorating, crocheting and quilting. She loved making gingerbread houses with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating sweet memories that will be cherished forever. Judy even won a contest at Union Station, a testament to her remarkable skills. At 81, she took on the challenge of boxing to combat the progression of Parkinson’s disease, embodying strength and determination.

Above all, Judy’s family brought her the greatest joy. She attended her grandchildren’s school functions as well as sporting events, and watching them brought her tremendous joy and pride. She was immensely proud of each and every one of them, serving as their rock and unwavering support. Her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren knew no bounds, and the bonds and traditions she created will last a lifetime.

Though Judy has left us, her love, laughter, and vibrant spirit will forever remain in our hearts. We will cherish the moments we shared and the lessons she taught us. Rest in peace, dear Mom, Grandma, and Gigi. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Surviving are her husband Robert Joseph Simek; children Debbie (Mike) Roediger, Mike (Anne) Simek, Laura (Dick) Joyner, Angie (Mike) Barnett, Cheryl (Rich) Vogt and Becky (John) Reeves; grandchildren Ashley (Jeremy) Reichert, Erik (Kelley) Roediger, Nick Roediger, Katie Simek, Jacob Joyner, Allie (Justin) Lamb, Maggie (Ben) Stumpf, Mandy (Tom) Mayor, Jon (Alana) Joyner, Michael (Tara) Barnett, AJ (Whitney Armington) Barnett, Mason Barnett, Joli Barnett, Hannah (Caleb) Tatum, Madelyn (Mark Taylor) Dossett, Sydney (Tori) Harris, Sam (Tim) Koen, Becca (Patrick) Stotler, Parker Reeves, Josie Reeves and Ava Reeves; great-grandchildren Blaine, Flynn and Dalton Reichert, Eli and Demi Roediger, Percy Stumpf, Murphy Lamb, Aidan and Brody Mayor, Austin, Aria and Maisie Joyner, Cami Barnett, Oakley and Crew Tatum, Emma and Luke Stotler and Alex Koen; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Helen Kirchhofer and siblings Robert Hively, James Kirchhofer and Niki Stringer.

A celebration of her life for family and close friends will be held from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Columbia Volunteer Fire Department in her honor.