Nancy Ann Boren | Obituary

Nancy Ann Boren, 73, of Red Bud, died Jan. 5, 2020. She was born August 15, 1946, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Roy Edward and Jean (nee Sitzes) Belt.

Nancy loved to travel, she enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She was a “people person,” having never met a stranger. She also was a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program with the Waterloo Senior Center.

Surviving are her children, Terry Lafon Boren of St. Louis, Robin (Jamie) Siler of Columbia and Lea Ann (Ben) Weinhoff of Waterloo; brothers, Ron Belt of Granite City and Tommy Belt of Columbia; grandchildren Lauren (Brandon) Nolte, Hayden Siler, Brett (Emily) Marsala, Danielle Tockstein, Zack Weinhoff and Gage Weinhoff; great-grandchild Jack Marsala; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by sisters-in-law Jo Belt and Jeannine Belt.

Visitation will be held Jan. 11 from 1-3 p.m. at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Waterloo Senior Center, 207 West Fourth Street, Waterloo.