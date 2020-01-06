Kenneth Schmidt | Obituary

Kenneth John Joseph Schmidt, 70, of Maeystown, died Jan. 5, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. He was born Oct. 19, 1949, in Belleville, son of the late Orville and Josephine (nee Ritter) Schmidt.

He was a member of Waterloo VFW, avid hunter, D&B Club, Maeystown Sportsman Club and gifted taxidermist. He loved his family and especially his granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife Jerri (nee Flatt) Schmidt; daughter Jamye (Adam) Hemken; granddaughter Kendall Hemken; sisters Linda (John) Kessler and Charlotte (Dave) Hoock; niece Natasha (Jeff) Wolman, great nieces Ari and Ella Wolman; nephews Todd Schmidt and Scott (Lesliey) Schmidt.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his son Kenneth John Joseph “Kenny” Schmidt II; brother Orville Joseph “Ceasar” Schmidt; and nephew Mike Schmidt.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 8 and 8:30 a.m. until time of service Jan. 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Wounded Warriors.