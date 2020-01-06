Capt. Michael Gondro | Obituary

Capt. Michael Robert Gondro, 63 of Waterloo, died at Mercy Hospital in Saint Louis on Jan. 1, 2020. Born on April 23, 1956 in Saint Louis, he was the son of Michael A. Gondro and Roberta “Bobby” Bayne.

Capt. Michael Robert Gondro was a graduate of Mehlville High School and Missouri Southern. During college, he enjoyed playing football and was a member of the marching band. After college he became a Marine Merchant Captain in the Gulf of Mexico for supply vessels. After retirement, Capt. Mike became a proud bus driver of bus #1 for Waterloo School District. Capt. Michael was very musical and often enjoyed composing music, singing and playing his guitar and trombone. In his free time, he enjoyed woodcarving and golfing and most of all he loved spending quality time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Julia Gondro (nee Queen); parent, Michael A. Gondro and Bobby Bayne; sister Lesley (Scott) Paterson; aunt Dorothy “Snookie” Lueders; niece Abbey Hoerr; nephews Ross Paterson and Jake Paterson; cousin Patty Osborn; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Mary Lee Queen.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Robert and Eleanor Bayne; paternal grandparents Michael and Lucy Gondro; and cousins Stephen Keith, Robert Keith and Janet Descant.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5200 Lucas and Hunt Road (at Highway 70) St. Louis.

Capt. Michael’s bus #1 will be used to transport attendees to Memorial Park Cemetery. The bus will be leaving at 1 p.m. from the Bus Barn, 108 Westview Plaza Dr., Waterloo. Space is limited, please call 314-919-6965 for reservations.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zoar United Church of Christ, 9103 D Road, Columbia.