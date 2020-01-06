Ethel S. Loehr | Obituary

Ethel S. Loehr (nee Gummersheimer), 85, of Waterloo, died Jan. 3, 2020, in Columbia. She was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Columbia, daughter of the late William and Alvina Gummersheimer (nee Kuni).

She was a member of Lost Valley Over 40 Group, Dupo Railroad Retirement.

She is survived by her children JoAnn (Rick) Holmes, Deborah (Steve) Heise and Leroy L. Jr. (Lynn) Loehr; grandchildren Colan Holmes, Toby (Susan) Holmes, Julie Stevenson, Johnathan Heise and Chris Loehr; great-grandchildren Axel Holmes, Delysia Loehr, Truett Loehr and Winton Loehr; sisters Olivia Matzenbacher and Evelyn (Roy) Weihl; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ethel is preceded in death by her husband LeRoy L. Loehr Sr.; sons Johnathan Loehr and Christopher Loehr (at birth); and sister Arline M. Kern.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service Jan. 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC – Floraville.