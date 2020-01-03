Gerald P. Marshall | Obituary

Gerald P. Marshall, 75, of Columbia, died Dec. 29, 2019. He was born May 14, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was married to Linda, (nee Schneider), Marshall, who survives him. They were married Nov. 26, 1982, in Cahokia.

Jerry had worked at National City Stockyards, and later at Cahokia School District 187, where he retired. He was a member of American Legion Post #581, Columbia. He enjoyed fishing, but spent his time and energy coaching football and baseball locally, as over the years he was a fixture at BlueJay Football and Khoury League baseball games in Columbia. Attending his children’s athletic events was what he loved most. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Also, surviving are three sons, Jeff (Laura) Marshall, Jared (Ashley) Marshall, and Justin (Bridget Conrad) Marshall; daughter, Jodi (Russell) Bray; daughter-in-law, Judy Marshall, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Edna, (nee Neanover), Marshall Montanye, a son Mark Marshall, and brother Thomas ‘Tom’ Marshall.

Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hospice of Southern Illinois 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville; ALS Association-St. Louis Regional Chapter, 2258 Weldon Parkway, St. Louis; or Lupus Foundation of America, 5701 Columbia Ave., St. Louis.