Carol M. Brinkmann | Obituary

Carol M. Brinkmann (nee Kaestner), 79, of Waterloo, died Dec. 31, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born Feb. 21, 1940, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Raymond and Eleanor Kaestner (nee May).

She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her husband Paul Brinkmann; children Steven Brinkmann, Brett Brinkmann, Michael (Chris) Brinkmann, Gretchen Brinkmann, Theresa (Tim) Sumpter and Rebecca (John Sr.) McWilliams; brother Raymond Kaestner Jr.; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Private Memorial Services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Diabetes Association.