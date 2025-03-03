Myrvin C. Badger | Obituary

Myrvin Curtis Badger, age 84, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Waterloo, passed March 1, 2025.

Myrvin was born on July 12, 1940, in Tiptonville, Tenn. He graduated from Tiptonville High School in 1958, after which he served in the US Air Force. Following his time in the service he went on to become a machinist building turbines in Texas where he met the love of his life, Betty Stephenson. Betty and Myrvin were married 60 years.

He put his machinist skills to use during his employment with Stag Brewery, where he developed a patent for a bottling machine. Although he worked for Stag Brewer until he retired as the supervisor of maintenance, he also built and designed a solar inground house, owned Happy Days roller rink, and went into business with his brothers and created Foster Pond Industries.

In 1997 he moved to the Smoky Mountains where he spent his time helping people in various ways and will be best remembered for his charitable heart and building furniture for friends and family.

Myrvin is survived by his wife Betty Badger; daughter Ada McIntyre (Robert) and son Curt Badger; grandchildren Katie McIntyre, Sophia Badger and Collin Badger; brother Charles Badger (Dora); and many loved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Dora Badger, six brothers and two sisters.

A memorials service will be held at 11 a.m. March 8, at Iglesia Christiane, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Family and friends are invited to share lunch following the service.

Services were handled by Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, Tenn.

