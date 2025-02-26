Kathy Rusteberg | Obituary

Kathleen “Kathy” Rusteberg (nee Hill), 80, of Waterloo, died Feb. 26, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Aug. 14, 1944, in East St. Louis.

Kathy’s career began as a secretary and office manager at Goldman Sachs. She later worked alongside her husband Emmett Rusteberg as a floral designer at Rusteberg Florist and Landscaping. Dedicated to her family, she went on to support the family business Grassman Lawncare as its secretary and office manager.

Kathy and Emmett met at a Ss. Peter & Paul High School basketball game, where it was love at first sight. They dated throughout high school and married on Aug. 24, 1963, building a beautiful life together over 61 years.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Kathy’s love for her family was unwavering. She was always a source of support and encouragement, deeply involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She took great joy in sharing stories and pictures of her grandchildren with friends, family, and even strangers, always beaming with pride.

In her younger years, Kathy had a passion for waterskiing, boating and camping with her family. Later in life, she found happiness in visiting her children and grandchildren and traveling to the family’s lake home in Branson, Mo., and attending Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with her family.

Known for her kindness, warm smile, and keen sense of humor, Kathy’s presence brightened the lives of everyone she met.

“A mother’s love is eternal. Though she may rest, her warmth and wisdom will live on in our family and others whom she touched during her life.”

She is survived by her beloved husband Emmett Rusteberg; children David (Deborah) Rusteberg, Lori Santel and her husband Lance Brunkow and Todd (Sony) Rusteberg; and her cherished grandchildren Brennan, Blake, and Brianna Rusteberg; Logan, Landon and Lily Santel and Skylar and Shaylee Rusteberg. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Ansley and Vincent Santel, daughter and son of Logan and Sierra Santel. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Barbara (Babs) and her husband Raymond Heinen and her brother Dennis Hill.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Clara Hill; brothers Robert (Bob) Hill, Jim Hill, Michael Hill and Thomas Hill; and her sister Patricia Niemann.

Visitatio is 3-8 p.m. Feb. 28 and 8-9:30 a.m. March 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 1 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker with Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorial donations may be made in Kathy’s memory to Ss. Peter &Paul Catholic Church.