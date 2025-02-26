James R. Asinger | Obituary

James R. Asinger, 63, of Waterloo, died Feb. 23, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Feb. 25, 1961, in St. Louis.

James was a loved and cherished son, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He developed the love of boating and fishing from his Dad and Uncle Ken. That love continued by treating his nieces and nephew with trips to the lake.

His sidekick Millie was his best buddy. The little mixed breed pup was the first to jump into Jim’s truck, golf cart and even the boat to ride co-pilot. Jim had a huge heart and was a softie when his wife would insist on bringing home another shelter dog to foster.

He was an excellent cook whipping up new recipes and watching the latest cooking shows. He was the former owner and salesman at Erb Equipment. Even after 33 years in the equipment business he was always ready to talk shop with his buddies, especially his nephew David.

Jim will be forever in our hearts just as he was here on Earth. With a huge smile, generous heart and fun loving spirit.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia (nee Berg) Asinger; sister Karen (Terry) Matzenbacher; niece Alexis (Tim) Vogt; nephew David Matzenbacher; nieces Rebecca Cowell and Cecelia (Austin) Brothers; mother-in-law JoAnn Berg; sister-in-law Sandra Cowell; great-niece Hailee Cowell; and great-nephew Rhett Vogt

He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Marilyn (nee Erb) Asinger.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Helping Strays of Monroe County; or The Foundation for Barnes Jewish Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held 1-3 pm. April 5 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo with luncheon to follow.

Arrangements were handled by Quernheim Funeral Home.