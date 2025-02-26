Betty Rodgers | Obituary

Betty Rodgers, 80, of Columbia, died Feb. 24, 2025, in Mercy Hospital due to complications after contracting the flu earlier in the month.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1944, to Clarence Lindhorst and Laura Wood in Belleville. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1962.

She married Larry Rodgers of Columbia on Nov. 9, 1963, and had two children, Gregg and Christine. They also raised their granddaughter Jessica.

While living on a farm in Ava, she was passionate about taking care of her many dogs, goats, horses, cows, chickens and numerous other farm animals over the years.

While helping to maintain the Ava farm, she worked at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Carbondale Kroger, where she retired from both. She was member of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 655.

She completed her bachelor’s degree in animal science from SIUC in 2005.

As might be expected from a woman who worked two jobs while maintaining a farm, Betty’s work ethic was legendary, and nearly any story about her will feature her continuing to work long after others had quit. It did not matter whether it was roofing or sewing. She did not stop when she was tired. She stopped when the job was done.

She is survived by her sister Sandy Gummersheimer; son Gregg Rodgers; daughter Christine House; granddaughters Jessica Kennedy, Jodie Politch, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Gregoire, Jyll House and Alexis Richelman; and her great-grandchildren Jake Inselmann, Jayden Smith, Emma Kennedy, Addison Kennedy and Attallee Richelman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Private service will be held.