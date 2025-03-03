Margaret V. Mueller | Obituary

Margaret Virginia “Virginia” Mueller (nee Woods), 98, of Waterloo, died March 3, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 2, 1927, in Patterson, Mo.

Virginia was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Red Hat Society, New Design Unit Home Extension, and DAR Whiteside Station Chapter.

She is survived by her children Ron (Ruth Ann) Mueller, Kay (Bill) Theobald, Jeff Mueller and Margaret (Stephen) McFarland; grandchildren Sarah (Michael) Karban, Andra (Pete) Dehn, Jonathon (Shelley) McFarland, Nicole (Jordan) Anderson, Jacob McFarland; great-grandchildren Jackson and Addison Dehn, Anne and Oliver Karban, Logan and Emma McFarland, and Caitlyn and Camryn Anderson; sister Dixie Stone; brothers William (Christina) Woods and Robert (Janet) Woods; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold W. Mueller; son Richard H. Mueller; daughter Mary Michelle Mueller; parents James M. and Margaret M. (nee Shearrer) Woods; sisters Mary (Joseph) Shearrer, Peggy (Kenneth) Green, and Janice (Forrest) Mullins; brother James Woods Jr.; and brother-in-law Rev. Claud Stone.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. March 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. March 7 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service takes place 10 a.m. March 7 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

Interment will immediately follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ or HCE Scholarship Fun.