Dorothy J. Goodwin | Obituary

Dorothy Jean Goodwin (nee Hunter), 85, of Leslie, Mo., formerly of Cahokia, born Feb. 22, 1940, in East St. Louis, died March 3, 2025, at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Mo.

Dorothy was a homemaker. She was very community oriented during her time in Cahokia. She was a member of the Cahokia Junior Women’s Club, the TOPPS Group and the LaGuanni Ball. She enjoyed antique shopping.

Surviving are her husband, whom she married on May 23, 1959; children, Paul Richard Goodwin, Richard E. (Vicki) Goodwin, Nancy (Ed) Wilkerson, Steve (Allyn) Goodwin, Wilma (Rich) Donald, Mary (Saul) Gonzalez and Tara (Jeff) Liberty; grandchildren Kristy (Josh) Coons, Tiffany (Jesse) Carney, Kassie (Brian) Harvey, Lisa Goodwin, Heather Goodwin, Richie Donald, Abby (Crue Harwill) Donald, Alison, Veronika and Victoria Gonzalez; and nine great-grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Marie Hunter and Opal Tatum; brother John Tatum; sisters Mary Newsome, Helen Ann Labryer and Peggy Marcell; adopted daughter Jody Graff; great-grandson Edwin Coons; aunt Laura Weber; and in-laws Hilda and James Goodwin, Doris, Jarvis, Nancy Goodwin, Judy Carron and Jerry Goodwin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 6 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. March 7 to Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Monsignor Carl Scherrer celebrating.

Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to Memory Care Home Solutions, St. Louis.