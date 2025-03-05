Evalee J. Roeder | Obituary

Evalee “Eva” Julia Roeder (nee Harrison), 82, died peacefully on March 4, 2025, in Millstadt, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 4, 1942 in Montgomery City, Mo., daughter of the late daughter of W. S. and Margaret (nee White) Harrison.

Eva was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to many people in the community. She loved her family and dogs beyond measure and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Eva was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Columbia and former member of Holy Family Church of Cahokia. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The greatest accomplishment Eva achieved was becoming a three-time published author of books about her favorite dog “Rella.” In addition to this, Eva was employed throughout the metropolitan area as a cosmetologist, EEG technician and jewelry sales associate. In her retirement, she enjoyed working as a door greeter at Braun Family Funeral Home.

She was the matriarch of the family of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Eva is survived by her former husband Joseph Roeder of Las Vegas, Nev., and children Robert Scott Roeder of Columbia, Gregory Terrance Roeder (significant other Bunthy Keam) of Las Vegas, Nev., Christine (nee Roeder) Veteto and her husband Jack Veteto of Millstadt, Alan Sean Roeder and his wife Libby Karakatsanis-Roeder of Valmeyer and Michael Chad Roeder and his wife, Noel Land-Roeder of Oakville, Mo. In addition to her children, Evalee has seven grandchildren: Justin Veteto, Bradley Veteto (Ashley Veteto), Chelsea Roeder (Marie Brawley), Nathan Roeder, Allison Roeder and Angelo Kampourakis; and, finally, her great-grandchildren Dominic Veteto, Autumn Veteto, Liam Veteto, Luke Veteto and soon-to-be Tate Veteto.

She was preceded in death by her son Todd Harrison Roeder. Furthermore, she was preceded in death by her parents W.S. and Margaret Harrison and sisters Mary (Patricia) Otto and Joyce Rhodes (Thedore Rhodes).

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. March 7 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral procession to leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. March 8 to Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Father Steve Thoma and Monsignor Carl Scherrer concelebrating.

Burial will follow at the Holy Family/St. Joseph Cemetery in Dupo.

Memorials may be made to the Helping Strays in Monroe County.