Michael G. Markus | Obituary

Michael G. Markus, 69 of Columbia, born Nov. 1, 1955, in Highland, to the late Camillus and Dolores Markus, died March 5, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was an accountant for almost 40 years working at Monsanto and then Solutia/Eastman where he retired. He was a avid outdoorsman, enjoying golf, trout fishing and hunting for ducks and turkeys.

Surviving are his dear wife Dawn Markus of Columbia; sons Matt (Lindsay) Markus and Lance (Christine) Markus; grandchildren Ramsay Markus, Benjamin Markus and Myles Markus; sister Darlene (Robert) Niebruegge; sister-in-law Renee (Douglas) Helms; nephews Dan (Lauren) Niebruegge and Bill (Stacey) Niebruegge; nieces Kacie Luhr, Samantha (Trent) Pekny and Heather (Noah Brodersen) Helms; along with other relatives and friends.

Along with his parent Camillus and Dolores Markus, Michael was preceded in death by his sister Linda Luhr and nephew Jason Luhr.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. March 11 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; Gibault High School; or American Cancer Society.