Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Nagle | 45th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Nagle celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary by receiving a special blessing presided over by Father Osang Idagbo at Mass on Aug. 2 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo. They were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Taylorville on July 26, 1975. Steve and Bonnie have lived in Waterloo for the past 27 years.

Steve recently retired after a 45 year career. He was the director of fiscal services at St. Vincent Memorial Hospital in Taylorville. He continued his employment with the ASC Sisters by accepting a promotion to St. Clement Hospital in Red Bud. He was the vice president of finance and CFO at both St. Clement and Alexian Brothers Hospital in St. Louis. He served as the last CEO of St. Clement Hospital and the first CEO of Red Bud Regional Hospital. He then began a career with the American Red Cross as Chief Administrative Officer in St. Louis followed by a promotion to CEO over the states of Oklahoma and Texas where he flew each week to his offices in Tulsa and Dallas. For the last five years of his career, he was the executive director and CFO of the SIU Foundation in Carbondale.

Steve and Bonnie enjoy traveling and time with their family. They are the parents of Dr. Angela (Matthew) Nagle Crowe of Waterloo and Jeremy Stephen (Dacia) Nagle of St. Louis. They have two granddaughters, Alexa Rosemary Crowe, 13, and Ava Genevieve Crowe, 10, and are expecting their third granddaughter this fall.