Helen J. Pflueger | Obituary

Helen J. Pflueger (nee Doerr), 89, of Columbia, died Aug. 3, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Monroe County, daughter of the late William and Frieda (nee Vogt) Doerr.

She is survived by her children Arnold W. (Laverne) Pflueger, Jerry L. Pflueger, and Terry (Karla) Pflueger; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; brothers Eugene (Sue) Doerr and Gary (Barb) Doerr; and sisters-in-law Verna Doerr and Barbara Doerr.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband Arnold G. Pflueger; daughter Donna K. (Ervin) Menke; granddaughter Patricia A. Pflueger; great-grandson Carter W. Gummersheimer; brothers John, Edward, Raymond, Arthur, William, George, Donald, Ronald, Robert and Kenneth Doerr; sisters Catherine Doerr, Lydia Keim, Alma Stechmesser, Bertha Schuchardt, Luella Chandler Spinks and Dorothy Arras; brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 6 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at the church with Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Family Wishes.