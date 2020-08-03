Monica S. Paul | Obituary

Monica S. Paul (nee Frederick), 56, of Waterloo, died Aug. 1, 2020, after a long, hard battle with cancer, in St. Louis. She was born Oct. 8, 1963, in Belleville, daughter of the late parents George and Verna (nee Spaeth) Frederick.

Monica worked at Mercantile Bank for years and then later transitioned to work at Waterloo High School as a paraprofessional, assisting children with disabilities. It was there that she was able to truly use her attributes.

Monica enjoyed spending time on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., with her family. She loved her pets. She was a very devoted and loving mother, staying at home between careers to care for her children.

Monica loved people, she was a stranger to no one and had an affinity for children. She spread kindness to everyone she knew and instilled the same compassion in everyone she associated with.

She is survived by her husband Charles Paul; children Jessica (Tyler Wetzler) and Olivia Paul (Michael Krygiel); and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved son Maxwell “Max” F. Paul; and brother Kevin “Muggs” Frederick.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 6 at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to: the Muscular Dystrophy Association.