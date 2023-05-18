Mocha | Pet of the Week

Mocha came to rescue as a stray. She had a foster family with kids for 6 months who wanted to adopt her. However, the foster couldn’t keep her safe (Mocha was climbing over their 4 foot chain link fence) so she was transferred to Helping Strays for more adoption opportunities. Check out her pictures with her previous family! You can see what a great dog she is with the family. She is now with a Helping Strays foster family.

Mocha is perfectly behaved in the house and is allowed to sleep on the sofa. She is a high energy dog who needs a safe place to run every day. A privacy fence would be ideal to contain her as she can scale chain link fencing. In her current foster home, she has another dog to play with and is a rough and tumble player. The old adage that ‘tired dogs are good dogs’ is so true!

Mocha is two years old and weighs 52 pounds; she needs to put on a few more pounds to reach her ideal weight.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.