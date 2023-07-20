Moana | Pet of the Week

Moana is recovering from a neglectful situation and is shy but starting to feel more comfortable in her new environment and with new humans. She was recently in a temporary foster home and was great with the children and dog. She walks nicely on a leash and likes to be outside. Her foster family said she is very sweet and really wants love and will follow you everywhere. Come meet Moana at the shelter!

Moana is about three years old and weighs 69 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Moana is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.