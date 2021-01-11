Mildred J. Taylor | Obituary

Mildred J. Taylor (nee Norman), 86, of Fults, died Jan. 3, 2021, in Sun City, Fla. She was born March 2, 1934, in East St. Louis, son of the late Everett and Estella (nee Smith) Norman.

She was a member of First Baptist Church Waterloo; Tuesday Bible Study Group; WMU; former Sunday School teacher and choir singer.

She is survived by her children Linda (Tom) Kenner and Rose (Rick) Schuermann; grandchildren Derick (Amber) Polacek, Thomas (Dara) Kenner, Melinda (Darrell) Null, Erika (Jeff) Ramsdell, Stephanie, Eric and Jenni Schuermann; great-grandchildren Cameron Harsey, Dawson Holden, Mina Polacek, Adalyn Miller, Khloe Ramsdell, Whitney and D.J. Null, Chris Bond, Ella Kenner and Taylor and Ty Tritch; great-great-grandchildren Syrus, Trevor, Cade and Mazey; sisters Joan Buehler, Patricia Argus, Ella Griffin and Sharon Hooker; brother Terry Norman; and her cats Muffy, Buffy and Socky.

Mildred is also preceded in death by her husband Joseph Taylor; grandson Joseph Miller; and brothers Donald Norman, Larry Lee Norman, Buster Norman and Ladell Norman.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Jan 15 and 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 16 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A graveside service with internment following will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Belleville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Diabetes Association; or St. Jude’s.